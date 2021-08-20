Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Short Interest Update

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the July 15th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Twin Disc stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.87. 96 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,151. The company has a market cap of $175.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.62. Twin Disc has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWIN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Twin Disc by 35.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Twin Disc by 10.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Twin Disc in the second quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in Twin Disc by 71.1% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 35,288 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Twin Disc by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

