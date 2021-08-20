Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Director Sells $485,550.00 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $485,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.49. 295,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,240. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $59.26 and a 1 year high of $214.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The company’s revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $2,399,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 67.9% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 45,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 18,262 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 101,315.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 9.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,044,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,214,000 after acquiring an additional 86,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

TWST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.