U Network (UUU) Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last week, U Network has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One U Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. U Network has a total market capitalization of $6.15 million and approximately $325,524.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About U Network

UUU is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . The official website for U Network is u.network . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

U Network Coin Trading

