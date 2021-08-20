U Network (UUU) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $515,597.00

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. One U Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, U Network has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. U Network has a total market capitalization of $6.12 million and approximately $515,597.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000037 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About U Network

U Network is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. The official website for U Network is u.network . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

Buying and Selling U Network

