U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Position Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 92.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.69% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $9,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter valued at $14,717,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 258,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,862,000 after acquiring an additional 87,462 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 52,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 22,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after purchasing an additional 18,819 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 186,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,436,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on USPH shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $177,959.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,809 shares of company stock worth $447,960 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $107.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.66. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.79 and a 52-week high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 7.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 46.82%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.