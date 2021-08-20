UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Bought by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,273,627 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,562 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of UBS Group worth $34,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 40.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 507.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 2,443.8% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the period. 31.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price target on shares of UBS Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. UBS Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Shares of NYSE UBS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.62. The stock had a trading volume of 61,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.93. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

