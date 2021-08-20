UBS Group Increases Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Price Target to CHF 1,745

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from CHF 1,230 to CHF 1,745 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SAUHY. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,745.00.

SAUHY traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.93. 9,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,562. Straumann has a 1-year low of $45.91 and a 1-year high of $96.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.71.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

