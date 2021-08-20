UGE International (CVE:UGE) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at Cormark

UGE International (CVE:UGE) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Cormark from C$3.30 to C$3.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 121.52% from the stock’s current price.

UGE traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.58. 38,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of C$49.21 million and a P/E ratio of -25.48. UGE International has a 52-week low of C$0.39 and a 52-week high of C$3.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.61.

UGE International (CVE:UGE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.23 million. Equities analysts expect that UGE International will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, builds, owns, operates, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as offers engineering and consulting services.

