ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) Insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Buys 3,004 Shares

ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £2,222.96 ($2,904.31).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 9,122 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £6,750.28 ($8,819.28).

On Thursday, August 12th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 6,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £4,440 ($5,800.89).

On Tuesday, August 10th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 6,158 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £4,556.92 ($5,953.65).

On Friday, August 6th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 35,803 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £26,494.22 ($34,614.87).

On Monday, August 2nd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 3,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £2,250 ($2,939.64).

On Thursday, July 29th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 12,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £8,880 ($11,601.78).

On Tuesday, July 27th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 30,999 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £23,249.25 ($30,375.29).

On Friday, July 23rd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 27,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £20,520 ($26,809.51).

On Wednesday, July 21st, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 107,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £84,530 ($110,438.99).

On Monday, July 19th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 46,283 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £37,026.40 ($48,375.23).

LON:ULS opened at GBX 77.23 ($1.01) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 80.44. The company has a market capitalization of £50.10 million and a P/E ratio of 2.80. ULS Technology plc has a one year low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a one year high of GBX 104 ($1.36).

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

