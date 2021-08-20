Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.38.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $360.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $344.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $374.47.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

