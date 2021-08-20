UMA (UMA) Market Capitalization Achieves $786.97 Million

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. During the last seven days, UMA has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. UMA has a total market capitalization of $786.97 million and approximately $56.77 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.59 or 0.00026093 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00058532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00015300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.29 or 0.00866804 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00109826 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 104,432,397 coins and its circulating supply is 62,499,745 coins. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

