UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Director Steven B. Wolgin Sells 2,557 Shares

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $58,632.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,737.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:UMH traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.33. 6,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.48. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.73. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $24.87.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 24.55%. On average, research analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Aegis upped their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. UMH Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

