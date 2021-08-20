Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) were down 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$17.10 and last traded at C$17.15. Approximately 94,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 134,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.59.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Laurentian raised their price objective on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.86, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of C$718.88 million and a PE ratio of -28.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.63.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

