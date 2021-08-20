Unibright Trading Up 37.9% Over Last Week (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Unibright coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.56 or 0.00005221 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Unibright has traded 37.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unibright has a market capitalization of $383.31 million and approximately $4.72 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00058771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015055 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.80 or 0.00857644 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00048930 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002190 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright (CRYPTO:UBT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Buying and Selling Unibright

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

