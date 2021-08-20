Unicly CryptoPunks Collection One Day Volume Reaches $116,979.00 (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0766 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market cap of $19.16 million and $116,979.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00058408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.12 or 0.00141157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.71 or 0.00148599 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,866.36 or 0.99191506 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $439.56 or 0.00910885 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $342.68 or 0.00710126 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading

