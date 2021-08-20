Unido EP (UDO) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.05 Million

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last week, Unido EP has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Unido EP coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000542 BTC on exchanges. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $9.15 million and $1.05 million worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00056705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.79 or 0.00136274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.19 or 0.00147301 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,972.43 or 0.99920353 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.47 or 0.00921147 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.90 or 0.06630894 BTC.

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,421,577 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

