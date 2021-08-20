Unifi Protocol DAO Market Capitalization Tops $61.89 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $61.89 million and $16.49 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.28 or 0.00027406 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00073781 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.76 or 0.00319309 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00050494 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008963 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014013 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,659,091 coins. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

