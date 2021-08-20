Unifty Achieves Market Cap of $28.69 Million (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. Unifty has a market cap of $28.69 million and approximately $195,787.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifty coin can now be purchased for about $27.36 or 0.00058029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unifty has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00059329 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.67 or 0.00141413 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.92 or 0.00150428 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,008.40 or 0.99705120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $427.26 or 0.00906228 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.86 or 0.00722964 BTC.

Unifty Profile

Unifty launched on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,474 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

