Unifty (NIF) Price Tops $27.63

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One Unifty coin can now be purchased for $27.63 or 0.00056837 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifty has a market capitalization of $28.96 million and $189,711.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unifty has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00058809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.35 or 0.00136511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.14 or 0.00148420 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,778.92 or 1.00359404 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.70 or 0.00935518 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,255.25 or 0.06697457 BTC.

Unifty Profile

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,474 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

