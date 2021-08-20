Unify (UNIFY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $14,539.00

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Unify has a market cap of $17,627.34 and approximately $14,539.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unify coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Unify has traded down 80.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $180.84 or 0.00373118 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006127 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000189 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Unify (CRYPTO:UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The official website for Unify is www.unify.today . The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unify is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has a total 8181818 UNIFY supply. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

