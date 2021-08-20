Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.53 Billion

Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will post sales of $5.53 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.56 billion. Union Pacific reported sales of $4.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year sales of $21.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.56 billion to $21.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $22.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.55 billion to $23.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS.

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 182,783 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $40,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $425,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 46.7% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 13.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 740 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP opened at $223.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $145.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $231.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

