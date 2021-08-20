Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Societe Generale

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Uniper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Uniper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.27 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

OTCMKTS:UNPRF remained flat at $$38.75 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385 shares, compared to its average volume of 333. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.48. Uniper has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $38.75.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

