Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.27.

Several brokerages have commented on UNPRF. Barclays downgraded shares of Uniper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Uniper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.27 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Get Uniper alerts:

Shares of UNPRF opened at $38.75 on Friday. Uniper has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $38.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.48.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.