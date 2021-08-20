United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Short Interest Down 22.2% in July

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 280,300 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 360,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of United Insurance in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut United Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get United Insurance alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UIHC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,441,000 after acquiring an additional 241,166 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in United Insurance by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 177,684 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in United Insurance by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 537,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 57,880 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in United Insurance by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 41,612 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in United Insurance by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 35,122 shares during the period. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UIHC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.79. 1,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,375. The stock has a market cap of $163.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.76. United Insurance has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $8.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.91.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.72). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 19.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that United Insurance will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.30%.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.