United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.57 Billion

Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will report sales of $2.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for United Rentals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.48 billion and the highest is $2.61 billion. United Rentals reported sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year sales of $9.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.29 billion to $9.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.08 billion to $10.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Rentals.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.17.

Shares of URI opened at $331.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $159.01 and a 1 year high of $364.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $320.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in United Rentals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in United Rentals by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Rentals (URI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.