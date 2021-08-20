United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,093.50 ($14.29). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 1,073.50 ($14.03), with a volume of 937,327 shares trading hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut United Utilities Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,038.83. The company has a market capitalization of £7.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a GBX 28.83 ($0.38) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $14.41. United Utilities Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.86%.

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Steven L. Mogford acquired 25,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,029 ($13.44) per share, with a total value of £264,041.40 ($344,971.78). Insiders acquired 25,695 shares of company stock valued at $26,422,510 in the last ninety days.

United Utilities Group Company Profile (LON:UU)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

