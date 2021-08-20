UnMarshal (MARSH) Achieves Market Cap of $9.43 Million

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One UnMarshal coin can now be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00002749 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UnMarshal has a market capitalization of $9.43 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00057410 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.62 or 0.00137824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.41 or 0.00147746 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,294.58 or 0.99913652 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.35 or 0.00925502 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.99 or 0.06669913 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

Buying and Selling UnMarshal

