UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Hits $2.96 on Major Exchanges

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $2.83 billion and $2.16 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for approximately $2.96 or 0.00006091 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $180.58 or 0.00371254 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000187 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000379 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

