UOL Group (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Shares Down 3.9%

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY)’s stock price fell 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.33 and last traded at $20.33. 3,360 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 4,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.46.

UOL Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UOLGY)

UOL Group Ltd. engages in the investments in properties, subsidiaries, associated companies, and listed and unlisted securities. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services. The Property Development segment refers to the development of properties for sale.

