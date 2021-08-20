UREEQA Trading Up 83.5% This Week (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 32% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last seven days, UREEQA has traded 83.5% higher against the US dollar. UREEQA has a total market cap of $2.53 million and $1.74 million worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UREEQA coin can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001258 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00058041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00140830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.38 or 0.00148717 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,669.76 or 0.99993735 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.24 or 0.00925042 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.85 or 0.00706453 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

