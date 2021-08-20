Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.24

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.24 and last traded at $16.48, with a volume of 5453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.85 million, a P/E ratio of 62.31 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.207 dividend. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 20,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

