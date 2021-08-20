USDJ (USDJ) Market Capitalization Reaches $14.84 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.84 million and $5.26 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDJ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00057598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.41 or 0.00138588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.42 or 0.00148886 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,578.52 or 0.99870519 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.04 or 0.00921098 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $344.59 or 0.00708431 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . The official website for USDJ is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.