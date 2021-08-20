USDK (USDK) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.61 million and approximately $138.99 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00058596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.33 or 0.00140573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.87 or 0.00150055 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,829.78 or 0.99867100 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.21 or 0.00906619 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.83 or 0.00711641 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

