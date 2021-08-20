USDX (USDX) Market Cap Reaches $632,827.72

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006026 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007100 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000034 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

