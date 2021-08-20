V-ID (VIDT) Price Hits $0.99 on Top Exchanges

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last week, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the dollar. V-ID has a market cap of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V-ID coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on major exchanges.
About V-ID
According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “
Buying and Selling V-ID
