Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Bought by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF comprises 1.0% of Human Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Human Investing LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGV. EQ LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. EQ LLC now owns 69,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,127 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGV traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,916. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $58.76 and a 1-year high of $83.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.