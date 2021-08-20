Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Bought by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 0.7% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,037,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 698,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,528,000 after purchasing an additional 138,264 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,466,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,231,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,610,000 after purchasing an additional 76,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 772,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,618,000 after purchasing an additional 74,305 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.84. The company had a trading volume of 330,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,145. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.15. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $122.45 and a 52-week high of $190.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.