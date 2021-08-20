Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,205,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,445 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.1% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.51% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $525,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954,095 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,988,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,645 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,888,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,157,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542,402 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $51.43. 5,806,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,558,946. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.90. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $53.43.

