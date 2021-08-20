Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Roble Belko & Company Inc’s 9th Largest Position

Roble Belko & Company Inc reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,050 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,773,000 after buying an additional 6,954,095 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,700,000 after buying an additional 5,065,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,988,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,645 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,888,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,157,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542,402 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.43. 5,806,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,558,946. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $53.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.90.

