Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Lifted by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 3.5% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 3,898,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,447,000 after purchasing an additional 140,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 21,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.43. 5,806,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,558,946. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.94. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.43.

