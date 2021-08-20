Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Raised by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,506 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of Human Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $32,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 271,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,992,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 131.0% in the second quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 56,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 32,203 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 420,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,642,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 318,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after purchasing an additional 35,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 132,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter.

VEA traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $51.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,806,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,558,946. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.94. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $53.43.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.