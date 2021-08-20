Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 12,126 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 3,898,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,447,000 after purchasing an additional 140,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 21,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.16. The company had a trading volume of 51,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,576,258. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.94. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $53.43.

