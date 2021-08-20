Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,445,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,611 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 12.5% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $177,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Human Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 634,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,714,000 after buying an additional 42,506 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 271,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 131.0% during the second quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 56,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 32,203 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 420,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,642,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 318,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after buying an additional 35,579 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.43. 5,806,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,558,946. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $53.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.94.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.