Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock remained flat at $$49.35 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11,097,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,887,938. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.60. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

