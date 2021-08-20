Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.71% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $111,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 67.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $1.93 on Friday, reaching $261.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,468. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $194.51 and a 52-week high of $262.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.12.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.