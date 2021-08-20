Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,583 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 2.8% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $12,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,301. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $108.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.39.

