Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Human Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.78. 815,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,301. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.40. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $108.71.

