Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $85,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT traded up $5.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $416.28. 447,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,667. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $404.19. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.18 and a 1-year high of $417.33.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.