Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Position Boosted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,099,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,427 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.28% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $188,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 579.5% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 46,272 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 117,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26,350 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 37.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after acquiring an additional 27,593 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,107,000. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 68.4% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 532,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,207,000 after acquiring an additional 216,031 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.72. The stock had a trading volume of 632,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,348. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $93.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.45.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

