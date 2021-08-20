Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Position Increased by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 3.3% of Human Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Human Investing LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $13,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,739,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,537 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,894,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,095,000 after acquiring an additional 642,310 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 792.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 579,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,411,000 after acquiring an additional 514,492 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 433,057.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,053,000 after acquiring an additional 372,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,001.4% in the 1st quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 303,015 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,348. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.43. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.21 and a 12-month high of $93.95.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.